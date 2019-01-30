SKOWHEGAN — Extradition papers are being drawn up to bring a former Skowhegan-area woman back to Maine to face felony sexual misconduct charges involving children.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said Amy L. Bussard, 42, was arrested on a Somerset County warrant Jan. 15 by officers from the Okmulgee Police Department in Oklahoma. The warrant has been sealed, he said.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Somerset County courts stemming from a grand jury indictment on two charges of unlawful sexual contact, both class B felony crimes punishable with a conviction by up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

The alleged crimes took place about eight years ago and involved two underage girls, Bucknam said.

He said the girls came forward recently to disclose the assaults.

Detective Michael Bachelder, the investigating officer, originally found Bussard in Leesburg, Florida, where she was interviewed by detectives there on his behalf before police obtained the warrant, Bucknam said.

He said Bussard moved back to her hometown in Oklahoma, where Bachelder contacted local authorities and brought the warrant to their attention, and she was arrested.

She currently awaits extradition back to Maine. No arrival date has been set.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

filed under: