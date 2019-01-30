Three more of Gov. Janet Mills’ Cabinet nominees gained unanimous endorsements from legislative committees Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Judith Camuso and Laura Fortman, the nominees to head the Departments of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Services; Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Labor, respectively, will now go to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote.

Judy Camuso, Gov. Janet Mills' nominee to head the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, testifies before the Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife on Wednesday at the Cross State Office Building in Augusta.

Farnham is one of three nominees who also served in the administration of former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

The three will join four other Cabinet nominees who were endorsed Tuesday, including Bruce Van Note as transportation commissioner; Patrick Keliher as commissioner of marine resources; Heather Johnson, as the commissioner of community and economic development; and Kirsten Figueroa as the state’s finance director.

At Camuso’s confirmation hearing, 13 people representing a wide range of outdoor groups in Maine spoke in favor of her appointment. Camuso’s voice broke with emotion as the addressed the committee, saying she was honored to be the first woman nominated to oversee the department.

Staff writer Deirdre Fleming contributed to this report.

