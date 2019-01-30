BIDDEFORD — Drew Muniz knocked down 12 3-pointers and scored a school-record 56 points to lead the University of New England to a 139-104 victory over Curry in a Commonwealth Coast Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday.

Muniz was matched by Jared Thorpe-Johnson, who scored 59 points on 22-of-30 shooting for Curry (1-19, 0-11).

Muniz scored 32 points in the first half to help the Nor’easters (6-15, 4-8) take an 81-58 lead at the break.

DeMarquez Hadnot added 14 points for UNE.

MAINE 78, UMASS-LOWELL 59: Andrew Fleming scored a career-high 38 points, on 18-of-20 shooting to tie a conference record for makes, and the Black Bears (4-18, 2-5 America East) snapped a three-game skid with a win at UMass Lowell (12-10, 4-3).

Fleming also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to reach the 500 career club and matched a career-best with four steals. Isaiah White added 10 points for Maine.

Christian Lutete made 6 of 9 from long range and scored 26 points with a team-high six rebounds for UMass Lowell (12-10, 4-3), which had its four-game win streak end.

SUFFOLK 80, ST. JOSEPH’S 78: Brendan Mulson scored 21 points, Thomas Duffy made two free throws with five seconds remaining to put Suffolk up by four, and the Rams (13-6, 4-1 GNAC) edged the Monks (15-5, 5-2) after letting a 12-point halftime deficit slip away at Standish.

Darian Berry scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half for St. Joseph’s as the Monks rallied to tie the game at 68 with 4:11 to play. Jack Hostetler added 12 points, and David Keohen chipped in 11.

(10) MARQUETTE 76, BUTLER 58: Markus Howard scored 32 points and Sam Hauser added 19 to help the Golden Eagles (19-3, 8-1 Big East) pull away from Butler (12-10, 3-6) at Indianapolis.

(12) VIRGINIA TECH 82, MIAMI 70: Nickeil Alexander-Walker tied a season high with 25 points and added a spectacular assist as Virginia Tech (17-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast) shot 59 percent to beat host Miami (9-11, 1-7).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 79, MASS-LOWELL 45: Parise Rossignol scored 10 of her game-high 32 points during the Black Bears’ opening 14-2 run, and Maine (14-7, 7-1 America East) easily handled the River Hawks (6-15, 2-6) at Bangor.

Blanca Millan tossed in 11 points for Maine and Kelly Fogarty chipped in with nine.

Oda Shackelford had 13 points for the River Hawks.

UNE 72, CURRY 63: Ashley Coneys and Abby Cavallaro each scored 18 points to lead the Nor’easters (10-11, 8-4 CCC) over the Colonels (10-9, 7-4) at Biddeford.

Curry’s Peyton Perine (21 points) made a layup to tie the game at 60 with 3:56 remaining, but Coneys hit a 3-pointer 26 seconds later to spark UNE’s 12-3 game-ending run.

Jocelyn Chaput added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Nor’easters.

(1) BAYLOR 66, OKLAHOMA STATE 58: Lauren Cox had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Baylor (18-1, 8-0 Big 12) rallied to beat host Oklahoma State (12-7, 3-5).

