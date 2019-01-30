BASKETBALL

Justin Bibbs scored 11 straight points in a fourth-quarter stretch to push the Maine Red Claws (10-19) to a 94-86 win over the Canton Charge (12-19) in an NBA G League game Wednesday at Canton, Ohio.

The Red Claws trailed 79-76 with 6:11 left when Bibbs took over, lifting Maine into an eight-point lead with 3:54 remaining. Bibbs finished with a game-high 30 points, going 6 of 10 from long range.

John Bohannon had a season-high 21 points and pulled down 11 boards, and Boston Celtics two-way player P.J Dozier added 18 points.

Jaron Blossomgame led the Charge with 28 points.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Frank Hora and Chris McCarthy scored 5:32 apart in the second period to put Reading ahead, and the Royals (18-14-3-5) went on to a 3-1 victory over the Maine Mariners (21-20-0-1) at Reading, Pennsylvania.

John Furgele scored for Maine later in the second, and Tyler Brown added an empty-net goal for Reading in the final minute.

SKIING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Lindsey Vonn was named to the U.S. roster, paving the way for a possible return to the starting gate despite her aching knees that had her contemplating retirement earlier this month.

Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin highlight the 13-athlete American squad for the event that begins next week in Are, Sweden.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY: Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova won eight straight games to take control of the match before needing a tiebreaker to finally beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the second round at St. Petersburg, Russia.

Maria Sharapova withdrew with a right shoulder injury.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Neymar is expected to be sidelined for 10 weeks with a right foot injury, ruling the Paris Saint-Germain striker out of the matchup with Manchester United.

PSG travels to play United in the last 16 on Feb. 12, with the return leg in Paris on March 6. The injury potentially also rules him out of the quarterfinals if PSG advances.

