PASADENA, Calif. — Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer first got together professionally and personally on “True Blood.”

Now they’re working together again, except she’s the star and executive producer and he’s strictly an off-camera boss. Paquin plays an expert publicity maven in “Flack” debuting Feb. 21. Moyer is an executive producer on the six-episode Pop series.

The couple, who married in 2010 and have two children together, share a production company.

