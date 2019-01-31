The Saco fire chief says battling an early morning fire was difficult because of the frigid conditions.

The fire at 311 Seaside Ave. was reported around 1:30 a.m. Crews from multiple towns responded to the fire in the coastal section of Saco.

Fire Chief John Duross told Newscenter Maine that the single-digit temperatures, wind and icy conditions were a challenge for firefighters as they worked to put out the blaze. A few firefighters slipped and fell at the scene, but no one was injured, he said.

“This is one of the most difficult fires we have to face,” Duross said. “The firefighters did a great job given the conditions they’re working in.”

No one was home when the fire broke out. Seaside Avenue and Bayview Road will likely remain closed until mid-morning, according to Saco police.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

filed under: