AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills has a new message for those coming to Maine from away.

The Maine Turnpike Authority has installed a new “Welcome Home” sign near the state’s border with New Hampshire, the governor announced Thursday.

The Maine Turnpike Authority has installed a new “Welcome Home” sign near the state’s border with New Hampshire. It replaces the sign that read "Open for Business." Photo courtesy of Maine Turnpike Authority

Mills, a Democrat, promised in her inaugural address that the authority would post the new message, which replaces a sign installed by former Republican Gov. Paul LePage that read “Open for Business.”

Mills said the sign, with its message of greeting, is an effort to welcome people, including the young, immigrants, entrepreneurs, business owners, innovators and new employers to the state.

“This sign is a simple, inclusive, and powerful message which our state will send to every family, business owner, and young person coming into our state – you are welcome here,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “It is also a reminder of the love we all share for this great state as we ensure that Maine is a place of opportunity for all those hoping to create a better future for themselves and their family. To all of them I say, welcome home.”

The sign was installed by the turnpike authority as a part of a normal replacement schedule, according to Mills. The sign is made of recycled aluminum from signs previously taken down. The costs for the sign primarily involved traffic control during its installation, a release from Mills’ office stated.

In a previous incarnation, before the LePage administration, the sign carried the message “The way life should be.”

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 791-6330 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: