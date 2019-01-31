School buses in Farmington-based Regional School Unit 9 are being examined by police after a bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

The threat was made around 3:30 p.m. in a 911 call and police believe the caller was a juvenile, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said.

“It was very vague,” Nichols said. “It was a call about a bomb on a bus.”

Police were isolating the school buses, and children who might have been on any buses were dropped off at area fire stations, Nichols said.

By 5:15 p.m., he said, police still were searching buses, but the situation was under control.

“All buses are stationary and are being examined,” he said. “I think most kids have gone home at this point.”

Nichols said it is too early to say whether there will be any charges in the case.

“We have to find out who’s involved first and what’s behind it,” he said. “Right now everything is pretty much still in the works. At this point everything is secure, and I would say they’re just searching.”

