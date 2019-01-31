A bike-share program could roll onto Portland streets in a few months.
City hall is issuing a request for proposals, looking for companies to deploy up to 200 shared “dockless” bicycles across Portland, or in select neighborhoods.
Dockless bicycles can be parked anywhere in a city and unlocked with a smartphone. That’s in contrast to traditional sharing networks that rely on locking bikes in fixed parking docks.
Portland is asking for a one-year pilot program with a two-year renewal option. Riders will have to pay a fee to use the bicycles.
The selected company will be responsible for all aspects of the program, including planning, operations, finances and maintenance. The pilot program is not supposed to cost the city anything.
This story will be updated.
