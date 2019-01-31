The great black hawk being treated for frostbite had to be euthanized because of extensive damage to its feet and legs, the group caring for the bird announced Thursday. The rare hawk, native to Central and South America, drew widespread attention after it was first seen in Biddeford in August and later took up residence in Deering Oaks Park in Portland.

The bird was found on the ground in Deering Oaks Park during snowstorm earlier this month and rushed to Avian Haven, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Freedom, where it has been treated for frostbite to its legs and toes.

Diagnostic testing that included infrared thermology and doppler ultrasound revealed no circulation at all in the feet or lower legs, Avian Haven said in a Facebook post Thursday morning. Underneath the bandages that covered its legs, both feet were discolored and beginning to decompose. By Wednesday, the bird was lying down during the day and was not eating as well as it previously had.

The decision to euthanize the bird was unanimous, “but tinged with regret, sorrow, even heartbreak,” Avian Haven wrote on Facebook.

“Although greatly saddened that this beautiful hawk could not be saved, we take some comfort in knowing that she or he touched a great many lives, bringing people together and inspiring a greater interest in the natural world,” Avian Haven wrote. “Although this was an extreme case of species displacement, with changing climate and increasing destruction of natural habitats, it is likely that we will see more and more animals dispersing from their homelands into territory they are not well adapted to.”

Based on how rapidly the condition of the hawk’s feet deteriorated, Avian Haven believes the initial frostbite damage occurred well before the bird was found on the ground on Jan. 20. It was at that point that frozen feet and pain likely resulted in its inability to perch, according to Avian Haven.

“Although he may not have appeared to be in distress in the days prior to his rescue, any injured wild animal will hind discomfort until unable to compensate,” Avian Haven wrote on Facebook.

Those treating the bird at Avian Haven had hoped the frostbite damage would be minor and the bird would be releasable. After the extent of the damage was obvious, they discussed at length the possiblity of using prosthetics and captive placement, but decided neither was realistic in this case, according to Avian Haven.

“None of us could even remotely imagine a reasonable quality of life for a wild bird having two artificial legs that would need frequent adjustment, and that would likely never be completely comfortable,” Avian Haven wrote. “The wildlife professionals who met yesterday all agreed that the Great Black Hawk would never successfully adapt to captivity, especially without even one foot that could be used in a natural way to perch, grasp food, or land successfully after flight.”

A decision about what will happen with the hawk’s remains has not been made, though several scientific institutions are being considered, according to Avian Haven. Genetic testing may reveal the original home of the hawk.

Bird watchers still are not sure how it ended up in Maine, but every year birds like this one – called vagrants by ornithologists – fly outside their geographic range. When it first appeared, Maine Audubon called it the most unusual bird sighting in Maine in 2018. It was only the second time that a great black hawk had been seen in the United States.

Within an hour of the post announcing the decision to euthanize the hawk, hundreds of people had left comments on the Avian Haven Facebook page. Many thanked the group for its work and lamented the loss of the unusual visitor to Maine, while others questioned why wildlife biologists hadn’t relocated the bird to a warmer climate.

“For us, and many of you as well, today will be a day of grieving, but also of imagining this extraordinary Great Black Hawk flying free again in some realm other than our own,” Avian Haven said.

This story will be updated.

