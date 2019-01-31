FREEPORT — Caroline Smith recorded 13 points and eight rebounds, and Rachel Wall added eight points and 11 rebounds as Freeport extended its girls’ basketball winning streak to seven games Thursday night with a 30-23 victory over Lake Region.

Freeport (14-2) opened a 17-5 halftime lead with a 13-3 edge in the second quarter.

Brooke Harriman led Lake Region (6-10) with 10 points.

KENNEBUNK 67, WESTBROOK 44: Emily Archibald scored 22 points and Jessica Dupler added 11 for the Rams (10-6), who broke away from a 17-17 tie at Westbrook (3-13) with a 15-3 run in the second quarter.

Mikayla Van Zandt led the Blue Blazes with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

MT. ARARAT 55, LEWISTON 46: Theresa Breed scored 14 points and Ainsley Bryant added 12 as the Eagles (8-8) cruised past the Blue Devils (3-13) at Topsham.

Kyla Greenleaf helped with eight assists. Bryant also grabbed seven rebounds.

Myah Nicolas and Emily Strachan paced Lewiston with 14 points apiece.

CONY 49, LINCOLN ACADEMY 32: Alyssa Redman scored 16 points to lead the Rams (1-15) to their first win of the season, at Newcastle.

Julia Reny added 11 points and Reilly Fleck had eight for Cony.

Chelsea Williams scored 12 points for Lincoln (8-8).

BOOTHBAY 72, MT. ABRAM 32: Faith Blethen scored 28 points to lead the Seahawks (16-0) past the Roadrunners (5-1) in Salem.

Glory Blethen added 15 points.

Kaylee Knight paced Mt. Abram with 11 points.

MESSALONSKEE 48, MEDOMAK VALLEY 38: Gabrielle Wener collected 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-7) in a win over the Panthers (9-7) in Oakland.

Grace Wener added eight points and 10 rebounds. Emily Parent also scored eight points.

Medomak got 12 points from Lydia Simmons and 11 from Abby Lash.

FOREST HILLS 45, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 38: Alexis Campbell scored 13 points to help the Tigers (7-9) defeat the Guardians (2-14) in Jackman.

Taylor Fountaine added 10 points and Alexandra Lessard scored eight.

Katie Pilkington paced Seacoast with 15 points. Allyson Akerberg finished with nine.

HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 4, BRUNSWICK 2: Caroline Tracey had a goal and two assists to lead Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (13-3-1) to a victory over Brunswick (2-15-1) at Watson Arena.

Sophia Hartley, Taylor Cailler and Sophia Castanga also scored for the Red Hornets, and Maranda Guimond made 13 saves.

Brunswick got goals from Harriet Peabody and Elena Palmer.

Share

< Previous

Next >