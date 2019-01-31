Bryce Harper was scheduled to meet with the San Diego Padres and representatives of their ownership group on Thursday, according to multiple reports, adding a surprise team to a free agency sweepstakes that’s been oddly quiet given its preceding hype.

Harper, the 26-year-old outfielder who spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals, has shared the dull spotlight of a dragging offseason with shortstop Manny Machado. Neither player has found a landing spot with the start of spring training less than two weeks away.

It is believed Harper is being pursued by the Phillies, Nationals, White Sox and, now, the Padres, a team with a top-notch farm system.

And still, Harper’s only known offer came from the Nationals at the end of September. That was for 10 years and $300 million and while it was unlikely Harper would sign a deal before hitting free agency, that signaled the Nationals’ initial interest.

ANGELS: AL Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani has been medically cleared to resume full strength training on his right arm following Tommy John surgery, although he will not be ready to hit by Opening Day.

Ohtani was cleared to begin weight training Friday as the right-hander rebuilds strength on his right side.

The Angels expect Ohtani to be their designated hitter at some point in 2019, but he will not be active when the Angels open the regular season in late March. Ohtani is not expected to pitch again until 2020.

ROCKIES: Nolan Arenado and the Rockies agreed to a $26 million deal to avoid arbitration, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

Josh Donaldson set the previous mark at $23 million with Toronto last season. The 27-year-old Arenado was set to pass that record even if he went to arbitration. Arenado asked for $30 million earlier this month, while the Rockies offered $24 million.

ARBITRATION: Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Nationals have argued the first salary arbitration hearing this year.

Taylor asked for a raise from $2.5 million to $3.5 million, and the Nationals countered with $3.25 million before arbitrators Mark Burstein, James Darby and Matt Goldberg. A decision is expected Friday.

Taylor hit .227 with six homers and 28 RBI last year, down from a .271 average with 19 homers and 53 RBI in 2017.

ASTROS: According to several reports, the Astros are signing free agent left-hander Wade Miley to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

Miley, 33, started 16 games for the Brewers last season and was 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA.

Share

< Previous

Next >