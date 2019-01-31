NEWARK, N.J. — Mika Zibanejad capped his second career hat trick with the winning goal with 4:36 to play and the New York Rangers rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Thursday night.

Zibanejad also had an assist on Chris Kreider’s goal, and linemate Mats Zuccarello had three assists, including the backhand pass that set up Zibanejad’s backhand winner. The line had eight points.

Henrik Lundqvist made 19 saves, including a stop on a tip by Brian Boyle after the Devils pulled goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

Nico Hischier, Marcus Johansson and Egor Yakovlev scored for New Jersey.

Kinkaid finished with 21 saves.

JETS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3: Kyle Connor scored with 1:14 left in the third period to give Winnipeg a win at home.

NOTES

TV: Women’s hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield says she doesn’t believe NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire questioned her knowledge of the sport during an awkward pregame interaction.

McGuire was criticized on social media for telling Coyne Schofield which sides the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning were on during their broadcast of Wednesday night’s game on NBC Sports Network. He also noted that the network was paying her to be an analyst and not a fan.

On Twitter, Coyne Schofield says she has known McGuire for years and she knows he respects her “as a hockey player, a woman and a friend.”

McGuire said in a statement provided by NBC Sports that at times his “excitement got the better” of him and that “should have chosen my words better.”

BLUES: Winger David Perron was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

CENTER ANTOINE VERMETTE will retire after 14 NHL seasons as one of the best faceoff men of his generation.

Vermette, 36, won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

He most recently played for the Anaheim Ducks, but didn’t sign with a team after becoming a free agent last summer.

Vermette won 56.6 percent of his faceoffs, the ninth-best mark since the league began tracking the statistic in 1997-98.

