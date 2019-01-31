Emergency responders are on scene at a vehicle rollover in Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

A state police dispatcher confirmed that a vehicle flipped in the northbound lane near Exit 17. It was resting in the bushes in the median, and the dispatcher said there was no information about injuries or cause.

An emergency alert warned drivers to expect delays because the left lane on the northbound side is blocked off.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: