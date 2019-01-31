GORHAM — Gorham held South Portland scoreless for most of the fourth quarter and rallied for a 50-45 win in a Class AA South boys’ basketball game Thursday night.

The Rams (10-6) trailed 40-32 after three quarters, but South Portland (9-7) didn’t score again until less than 30 seconds remained. In the meantime, Gorham moved ahead with a 13-0 run.

Jordan Bretton scored 13 points, Tyler Haines had 12 and Grant Nadeau added 11 for the Rams. Ryan Reno helped with five points and 12 rebounds.

Geremi Baez led South Portland with 12 points.

YORK 60, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 37: Johnathan Donovan paced a balanced offense with 12 points as the Wildcats (14-2) defeated the Raiders (6-10) in York.

York pulled away with a 34-14 advantage in the second and third quarters. Thomas Coughlin contributed nine points on three 3-pointers.

Oscar Saunders scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Fryeburg.

KENNEBUNK 98, WESTBROOK 60: Max Murray scored 31 points, and the Rams (12-4) jumped out to a 33-18 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a win over the Blue Blazes (1-15) at Kennebunk.

Cam Lovejoy and Zack Sullivan helped with 13 points apiece.

Abier Manyiel led Westbrook with 19 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 64, ST. DOM’S 41: Ryan Crockett scored 26 points, Zac LaPlante added 14 and Jaden Davies had 11 as the Seagulls (7-8) used a 41-22 second-half advantage to pull away from the Saints (2-13) at Auburn.

LaPlante also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Logan Welch led St. Dom’s with 12 points.

BOOTHBAY 81, MT. ABRAM 55: Steve Reny scored 25 points to lead the Seahawks (13-4) past the Roadrunners (5-11) in Boothbay Harbor.

Hunter Crocker got 16 of his 18 points in the first half, pushing Boothbay to a 44-26 halftime lead. Ben Pearce added 16 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 52, MESSALONSKEE 50: Gabe Allaire’s three-point play with 12 seconds remaining lifted the Panthers (11-5) over the Eagles (8-7) in Waldoboro.

Allaire finished with 11 points and Trevor Brown scored 13 for Medomak Valley.

Tucker Charles led Messalonskee with 22 points.

LEWISTON 56, MT. ARARAT 49: Yasin Mohamud had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils (3-13) in a win over the Eagles (9-7) in Lewiston.

James Singleton scored 14 points off the bench for Mt. Ararat.

CONY 94, LINCOLN ACADEMY 51: Six players scored in double figures for the Rams (12-4) in a victory over the Eagles (1-15) in Newcastle.

Kyle Douin led Cony with 13 points. Bryan Stratton scored 12 points, Luke Briggs, Dakota Dearborn and Simon McCormick each added 11, and Nick Poulin had 10.

Joel Hatch scored 12 points for Lincoln.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 56, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 42: The Bereans (11-4), behind seven points from Stevo Kruta, went on a 19-6 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Panthers (8-7) in Yarmouth.

Ilija Ivkovic and Nathan Riportella led the Bereans with 12 points apiece. Kruta finished with 11 and Nicholas Blaisdell scored 10.

Bryce Bernier tallied 16 points for NYA, and Miles Chapman had 10.

FOREST HILLS 74, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 30: Parker Desjardins scored 17 points and had seven assists as the Tigers (16-0) cruised to a win over the Guardians (3-13) in Jackman.

Brandon Vachon scored eight points for Seacoast.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 63, WISCASSET 31: Connor Davies scored 24 points to pace the Mustangs (12-5) to a win over the Wolverines (1-15) in Monmouth.

Monmouth led 21-6 after one quarter and 35-11 at the half. Dylan Lajoie added 12 points, and eight Monmouth players scored.

Matthew Chapman led Wiscasset with eight points.

WEDNESDAY’S BASKETBALL GAME

BONNY EAGLE 62, PORTLAND 61: Jacob Humphrey scored 17 points and the Scots (12-3) defeated the Bulldogs in overtime in Portland.

Zach Maturo added 14 points for Bonny Eagle, which led 26-17 at halftime.

Simon Chadbourne scored 19 points and Pedro Fonseca had 12 for Portland.

