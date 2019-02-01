PASADENA, Calif. — Bryan Cranston will star in a new TV legal thriller set in New Orleans.

Showtime said Thursday that Cranston will play the lead role in “Your Honor,” a limited series from executive producers Robert and Michelle King of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” and Peter Moffat.

Cranston, who’s also producing, plays a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident.

He starred in “Breaking Bad” and is appearing on Broadway in “Network,” adapted from the 1976 film.

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous

Next >