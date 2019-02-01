PASADENA, Calif. — Bryan Cranston will star in a new TV legal thriller set in New Orleans.
Showtime said Thursday that Cranston will play the lead role in “Your Honor,” a limited series from executive producers Robert and Michelle King of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” and Peter Moffat.
Cranston, who’s also producing, plays a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident.
He starred in “Breaking Bad” and is appearing on Broadway in “Network,” adapted from the 1976 film.
– From news service reports
-
Business
Stars align – and shine – in ads for Super Bowl
-
Local & State
Fire creates ‘a dangerous scene,’ guts Falmouth home
-
Arts & Entertainment
Bryan Cranston will star in legal thriller series on Showtime
-
Local & State
Two women seriously injured in head-on crash in Lisbon
-
Arts & Entertainment
Hasty Pudding roasts Bryce Dallas Howard