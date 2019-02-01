Can’t read up close

The number one reason people drop out of wearing contacts is that they can’t see up-close any longer; they give up because of problems reading. New options in daily disposable contact lenses have made it possible for people with “vision over 40” reading issues to wear contacts again. Several new brands of bifocal contact lenses–some introduced in the past six months with completely new designs–are solving the contact lens dilemma for many of our 40+ patients.

Dry eye and irritation

The new daily disposables also mean a big improvement in comfort level for patient with dry eye and irritation, the second largest group of patients with problems wearing contact lenses.

Silicone hydrogel lenses/high oxygen permeable lenses are a good lens for many people who suffer from irritation due to lack of oxygen. Patients with eye irritation are often finding these lenses work for them.

Solutions sensitivities

This expansion of new options in daily disposable contact lenses, made of new types of plastics, means that patients don’t have the dependency on solutions that they did in the past.

Astigmatism

Many of the new lenses that have been developed in the past few years address astigmatism. Our optometrists are finding that patients who couldn’t see well with contacts because of astigmatism are experiencing good correction with the new lenses.

Larger or smaller eye size

We also work with a high-tech, computer-aided design laboratory that makes custom-fitted soft lenses. They can produce a special soft lens for a patient: any size, shape or prescription the patient needs. This is an exciting development for patients who’ve been told they are too hard to fit: people with relatively normal vision, just a difference in eye size. We have recently fitted lenses as small as 13 millimeters for people with small eyes, and as large as 15.8 millimeters for patients with large eyes, compared to the commercially available lenses that range from 13.8 to 14.5 millimeters in diameter.

More serious eye conditions

A smaller group of patients is affected by more serious eye conditions. For instance, in the past five years, semi-scleral lenses have been introduced to compensate for misshapen corneas. Infections can cause misshapen eyes, most commonly herpes simplex virus. Accidents to the eye can also cause poorly shaped corneas.

Some patients have serious problems such as extremely high astigmatism or keratoconis.

And, patients who have had refractive surgery in the past are finding that their prescription has changed; they want to wear contacts again, but their corneal shape has changed.

For these three groups of patients, the optometrists at Casco Bay EyeCare often turn to semi-scleral contact lenses. Semi-scleral lenses are hard lenses the size of a typical soft lens, and can help correct the problem of poorly shaped corneas. There have been many developments in this contact lens type, particularly in the past two years.

The semi-scleral lenses also help with extreme dryness issues: the lenses completely cover the cornea and bathe the cornea in a saline solution.

So—if you have not been able to wear contact lenses in the past, or if you have experienced some of these vision issues, please contact Casco Bay EyeCare. They may be able to fit you with a new contact lens design that will give you new options for good vision.

