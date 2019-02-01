Traffic is backed up for miles because of a crash on I-295 in Portland Friday morning.
The crash was reported in the southbound lanes near mile 8 shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Drivers heading into Portland are experiencing long delays, with stopped traffic reported as far north as Cumberland.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
-
Business
U.S. employers added 304,000 jobs last month; unemployment rises to 4 percent
-
New England Patriots
Road to the Super Bowl: Key moments that defined Patriots season
-
New England Patriots
Road to the Super Bowl: Pats fans had their faith tested this season
-
Local & State
Crash causes long backups on I-295 in Portland
-
Politics
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey joins the 2020 presidential race