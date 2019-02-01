Traffic is backed up for miles because of a crash on I-295 in Portland Friday morning.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes near mile 8 shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Drivers heading into Portland are experiencing long delays, with stopped traffic reported as far north as Cumberland.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

