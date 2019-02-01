A fire destroyed a house in Falmouth on Friday afternoon.

Chief Howard Rice said a passerby reported heavy smoke at 9 Blackstrap Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. and that flames were blowing out of the side of the house when fire crews arrived on the scene. They conducted multiple searches to make sure no one was home. Officials later contacted the homeowner and Rice said he was staying with family Friday evening. No one was injured.

“There was zero visiblity, so it was a dangerous scene to go into,” Rice said.

The chief said it was too soon to determine an exact cause, but he believes the fire began in the basement.

“The homeowner earlier in the day was thawing out some frozen pipes,” Rice said. “We believe it started in that area.”

