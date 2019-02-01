Former Portland City Manager John Menario died Thursday. He was 83.

The city announced the news in a statement Friday night. No cause of death was given.

The statement described Menario as a dedicated public servant who worked for the city for 14 years, including as city manager from 1967 to 1976. The Portland City Council honored him in 2016 by renaming the plaza next to the Temple Street Parking Garage as John Menario Plaza.

“Every day when I come into the office I always look at John Menario’s portrait in City Hall,” City Manager Jon Jennings said in the statement. “John was a great friend to generations of City Council members and I am especially proud of the friendship I had with him.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the entire Menario family and all who called him a friend. We are thankful for all that he did to make Portland the city it is today.”

Menario was known for his embrace of urban renewal, a planning philosophy that is no longer popular because it is heavily automobile-centric and lacked regard for historic buildings. One such project during Menario’s tenure was the widening of Spring and Franklin streets, as well as the demolition of more than 100 homes deemed to be urban blight in the 1960s, including a section of the city known as “Little Italy.”

After leaving City Hall, Menario worked for the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce, before running his own consulting firm. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1986 as an independent candidate. From 1988 to 2003, he worked as a banking executive.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: