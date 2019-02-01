FALMOUTH — Cam Gardner hit seven 3-pointers in the first half – including five in the first quarter – and finished with 24 points as Bonny Eagle extended its boys’ basketball winning streak to five games with a 62-54 win Friday night against Falmouth.

Bonny Eagle (13-3) led 19-9 after the first quarter and 36-22 at halftime, but Mike Simonds scored 10 of his 23 points in the third as Falmouth (12-4) cut its deficit to 47-41.

The Scots made six free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Zach Maturo added 14 points for Bonny Eagle, which moved into first place in the Class AA South Heal point standings with two games remaining.

GREELY 63, YARMOUTH 60: Zach Brown hit a pair of free throws to break a tie with 20 seconds remaining as the Rangers (13-3) survived a big fourth-quarter rally by the Clippers (6-10) at Cumberland.

Greely jumped out to a 43-24 halftime lead as Andrew Storey scored 19 of his 24 points in the first two quarters, including 15 in the second quarter.

Yarmouth fought back to tie the game at 60-60 after trailing 55-37 entering the fourth.

Logan Bagshaw made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Greely, while Brown finished with 11.

Jonathan Torres led Yarmouth with 20 points. Ashanti Haywood had 11.

CAPE ELIZABETH 54, WELLS 46: Quinton Morse scored 17 of his 20 points in the second and third quarters as the Capers (10-7) pulled away from the Warriors (8-9) at Wells.

Nathan Mullen helped out with 15 points.

Matt Sherburne scored 11 points for Wells.

DEERING 65, NOBLE 48: Ben Onek recorded 33 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Rams (10-6) beat the Knights (3-13) in Portland.

Max Morrione scored 16 points and Darryl Germain dished out 10 assists for Deering, which led 23-13 at halftime and used a 26-19 third-quarter advantage to pull away.

Tyler Oliver led Noble with 13 points. Tyreek Rose chipped in with 10.

SANFORD 61, MARSHWOOD 43: Leyton Bickford scored 21 points and John Garnsey added 17 as the Spartans (5-11) cruised to a win over the Hawks (5-12) at Sanford.

Aidan Sullivan paced Marshwood with 12 points.

FREEPORT 67, LAKE REGION 53: Shea Wagner scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half to help the Falcons build a 31-23 lead, and Toby Holt got 14 of his 19 points in the second half Freeport (10-6) secured a win over the Lakers (4-12) in Naples.

Mark Mayo netted 19 points for Lake Region. Isaac Holland added 12.

WAYNFLETE 68, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 45: Soloman Levy scored 19 points and Chris Saade added 10 as the Flyers (12-2) defeated the Seagulls (7-9) in Portland.

Ryan Crockett led OOB with 20 points. Zac LaPlante finished with 15.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 54, POLAND 49: The Patriots (12-4) overcame a five-point halftime deficit against the Knights (5-11) in Poland.

Nick Pelletier hit four 3-pointers and led the Patriots with 16 points. Wyatt Edwards chipped in with 11.

Tyler Tucci paced Poland with 23 points. Isaiah Hill tallied 12 points on four 3-pointers.

MORSE 79, LEAVITT 68: Tom Warren scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half, and the Shipbuilders (4-12) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the first quarter to upset the Hornets (12-3) in Turner.

Gabe Aucoin added 19 points for Morse, which pulled into a 35-35 tie by halftime and outscored Leavitt 24-14 in the fourth quarter.

Wyatt Hathaway scored 24 points to lead Leavitt. Cole Morin had 18 points.

TRAIP ACADEMY 74, SACOPEE VALLEY 56: Will Stuart scored 29 points, Jordan Polanco had 13 points and Treshaun Brown added 11 as the Rangers (11-5) cruised past the Hawks (6-10) at Kittery.

Michael Murphy led Sacopee Valley with 22 points. McGwire Sawyer chipped in with 18.

OXFORD HILLS 73, LEWISTON 62: Spencer Strong tallied 24 points and Will Dieterich contributed 20 points for the Vikings (11-6) in a win over the Blue Devils (3-14) at Paris.

Lewiston (3-14) was paced by Yasin Mohamud with 16 points.

EDWARD LITTLE 82, MESSALONSKEE 40: Wol Maiwen scored 25 points as the Red Eddies (14-2) overpowered the Eagles (8-8) in Oakland.

Austin Brown contributed 13 points, while Storm Jipson added 12.

Mason Violette had 11 points for Messalonskee.

