MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Top-ranked Bowdoin received a scare Friday night, but pulled out a 62-58 women’s basketball victory over Middlebury with a furious fourth-quarter rally.

Middlebury had an 11-point halftime lead and a 50-37 edge after three quarters.

But the Polar Bears (21-0, 7-0 NESCAC) outscored the Panthers 25-8 in the fourth, including 8-0 in the final 1:16.

The Panthers (17-4, 4-3) held a 56-50 edge with 3:03 left and were up 58-54 with 1:16 remaining.

Abby Kelly hit a 3-pointer, and Maddie Hasson, who scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, gave Bowdoin the lead with a three-point play with 20 seconds left. Samantha Roy tacked on two free throws with 10 seconds left.

Kelly finished with 18 points – 10 in the fourth quarter.

WILLIAMS 58, COLBY 34: The Ephs (10-11, 4-3 NESCAC) jumped to a quick 12-2 run and easily downing the visiting Mules (8-12, 1-6).

Ainsley Burns led Colby with 11 points.

BATES 60, HAMILTON 52: Meghan Graff and Julia Middlebrook scored 16 points apiece as the Bobcats (10-10, 2-6 NESCAC) used a 16-8 fourth quarter to pull away from the Continentals (10-8, 0-6) at Lewiston.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

HAMILTON 92, BATES 76: Peter Hoffman had 17 of his 22 points in the first half as the Continentals (18-2, 4-2 NESCAC) took a 46-38 halftime lead and handled the Bobcats (6-14, 3-5) at Clinton, New York.

Jeff Spellman scored 22 points to lead Bates.

MIDDLEBURY 63, BOWDOIN 51: The Panthers (16-5, 5-2 NESCAC) closed the first half with an 18-9 run, paced by seven points from Jack Farrell, and beat the Polar Bears (12-8, 2-5) at Brunswick.

Jack Simonds led Bowdoin with 13 points.

WILLIAMS 84, COLBY 68: Kyle Scadlock scored 26 points, including 17 in the first half, as the Ephs (19-2, 6-1 NESCAC) downed the Mules (15-6, 3-4) at Waterville.

Reserve Sean Gilmore had 17 points for Colby.

IOWA 74, (5) MICHIGAN 59: Luka Garza scored 19 points, Joe Wieskamp added 16 and the host Hawkeyes (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten) stunned the Wolverines (20-2, 9-2) in Ames, Iowa.

KANSAS: The NCAA has declared forward Silvio De Sousa ineligible for the remainder of this season and next season after his name surfaced in the FBI probe into college basketball corruption.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CONN. COLLEGE 1, COLBY 0: Paige Michel scored 55 seconds into the third period as the Camels (9-7-2) edged the Mules (9-7-3) at New London, Connecticut.

HAMILTON 2, BOWDOIN 0: Kate Piacenza scored a pair of second-period goals and the Continentals (11-6-2, 5-4-2 NESCAC) blanked the Polar Bears (3-15-1, 2-9-0) at Clinton, New York.

Kerri St. Denis made 29 saves for Bowdoin. Gabrielle Venne had 33 saves for Hamilton.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, SUFFOLK 2: Shannon Colbert scored the tying goal with 29 seconds left in the second period as the Huskies (7-9-6, 4-5-4 New England Hockey) tied the host Rams (14-6-2, 9-2-2).

MEN’S HOCKEY

AMHERST 3, BOWDOIN 0: John Festa and Phil Johansson scored first-period goals to give the Mammoths (9-6-3, 6-4-3 NESCAC) an early lead, and Michael Cullen stopped 28 shots in beating the Polar Bears (6-11-2, 3-9-1) at Brunswick.

Alex Zafonte made 30 saves for Bowdoin.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 3, MAINE 2: Are Nazarian scored the winner, his second goal of the night, 1:01 into overtime as the Wildcats (10-8-8, 6-5-5 Hockey East) edged the Black Bears (9-13-3, 5-7-3) at Durham, New Hampshire.

Nazarian opened the scoring midway through the first period and Charlie Kelleher added a goal early in the second.

Emil Westerlund and Chase Pearson scored in a span of 6:03 late in the third period for Maine. Pearson tied it with 2:11 left.

Mike Robinson made 37 saves for the Wildcats. Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots for Maine.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, ENDICOTT 2: Brett Mecrones scored twice, and the No. 15 Nor’easters (15-5-1, 9-4 CCC) opened up a 3-0 lead in the second period and held on to beat the ninth-ranked Seagulls (14-5-2, 8-5) at Biddeford.

Ben Churchfield made 28 saves for UNE.

COLBY 4, HAMILTON 1: Brian Sanzone had a pair of goals as the Mules (8-8-3, 5-6-2 NESCAC) scored four unanswered third-period goals to top the Continentals (8-9-2, 6-5-2) at Waterville.

