SCARBOROUGH — Amanda Kabantu scored 22 points and Portland took command in the middle periods Friday night en route to a 49-34 victory over Scarborough in an SMAA girls’ basketball game.

Scarborough (15-2) led 10-7 through the first quarter before the Bulldogs (8-8) went on a 27-14 run through the second and third for 34-24 lead.

The Red Storm are No. 2 in Class AA South. Portland is No. 3 in AA North.

Bella Dickinson scored 11 points to pace the Red Storm.

BONNY EAGLE 61, FALMOUTH 40: Emily Bartash scored a game-high 22 points with 10 rebounds and six blocks, and the Scots (10-6) opened on a 27-6 run to defeat the Yachtsmen (1-15) at Standish.

Samantha Averill added 13 points for Bonny Eagle, which led 39-19 at halftime.

Karley Piers scored 15 points for Falmouth. Cameron Birks had 10.

DEERING 43, NOBLE 37: The Rams (3-13) used a 15-5 run in the third quarter to overcome a 23-19 halftime deficit, then hit free throws down the stretch to upend the Knights (9-7) at North Berwick.

Delaney Haines scored a game-high 19 points and Mandy Mastropasqua added 14 for Deering.

Raegan Kelly led Noble with 14.

MARSHWOOD 61, SANFORD 51: Angelina Bisson had 14 points to pace a balanced offense for the Hawks (14-3), who took control with a 20-4 run in the second quarter and downed the Spartans (7-9) at Sanford.

Courtney Thim and Julia Allen each had 10 points for Marshwood, and Natalie Herbold had a pair of 3-pointers and contributed eight points.

Paige Cote had 16 points to lead Sanford. Hope Tarbox tossed in 14.

MASSABESIC 60, BIDDEFORD 46: Mckenzy Ouellette scored 17 points and the Mustangs (6-10) used a 27-10 advantage in the third quarter to get past the Tigers (4-12) at Waterboro.

Grace Martin of Biddeford scored 14 of her game-high 32 points in the first quarter to help the Tigers take a 29-26 halftime lead.

Skylar Renaud added 12 points for Massabesic.

TRAIP ACADEMY 40, SACOPEE VALLEY 36: Kiki Huntress scored a game-high 13 points and Jen McCluskey hit three free throws down the stretch in overtime to help the Rangers (6-10) beat the Hawks (5-11) at South Hiram.

Jalyn Stacey scored nine points to lead Sacopee, and hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to make it 34-34 and force overtime.

McCluskey added nine points for Traip.

WINTHROP 49, WISCASSET 36: Jillian Schmelzer scored 12 points to lead the Ramblers (13-2) over Wiscasset (0-16) at Winthrop.

Sydnie Thayer scored a game-high 13 points for Wiscasset.

WELLS 39, CAPE ELIZABETH 31: Grace Ramsdell scored 10 points, and Franny Ramsdell and Mackenzie Foss added seven apiece for the Warriors (11-5), who used a 17-2 advantage in the fourth quarter to rally past the Capers (7-9) at Cape Elizabeth.

Brooke Harvey scored 11 points for the Capers, who led 29-22 through three quarters.

BOOTHBAY REGION 64, LISBON 29: The Seahawks (17-0) took command from the start and defeated Lisbon (3-13) at Boothbay Harbor.

Glory Blethen led Boothbay with 20 points followed by her sister, Faith, who scored 17. Ashley Abbott added 13 points.

Charlee Cox paced Lisbon with 16 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 60, POLAND 27: Jordan Grant scored 17 points, and Bri Jordan added 16 points, six rebounds, five steals and five assists to help the Patriots (14-2) down the Knights (4-120 at Poland.

Sophia Vallee had six points for Poland, which trailed 38-12 at halftime.

CARRABEC 48, MADISON 43: Cheyenne Cahill scored 20 points to power the Cobras (6-11) past the Bulldogs (5-11) at Madison.

Courtney Rollins added 12 points for Carrabec.

Katie Worthen led Madison with 13 points. Emily Edgerly added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Share

< Previous