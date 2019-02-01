UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Victor Hedman scored the only goal in the shootout Friday night to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning past the New York Islanders 1-0 after both goaltenders put on a spectacular display through 65 minutes.

Hedman beat Thomas Greiss on the first attempt for the league-best Lightning.

Greiss and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy put on a save-for-save clinic before the shootout. Greiss made 41 saves and Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots. Vasilevskiy turned away three more during the shootout.

PENGUINS 5, SENATORS 3: Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each scored twice as Pittsburgh won at home.

PREDATORS 4, PANTHERS 1: Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and visiting Nashville scored all its goals in the third period to beat Florida.

BLACKHAWKS 7, SABRES 3: Patrick Kane had two goals and two assists to surpass the 900-point plateau in leading Chicago at Buffalo, New York.

Kane capped the victory with an empty-net goal, upping his career total to 903 points to move ahead of Tony Amonte for 12th place among U.S.-born players..

CAPITALS 4, FLAMES 3: Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal with 57 seconds left, and host Washington shook off the absence of suspended star Alex Ovechkin to end a seven-game losing streak.

Ovechkin, who leads the NHL with 37 goals, received a one-game suspension from the league for skipping the All-Star Game. He had played in 214 consecutive games, a streak that began in October 2016.

NOTES

TRADE: The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from the Florida Panthers for forwards Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan and three 2019 draft picks.

The deal gives the Penguins an influx of youth in the 26-year-old Bjugstad and the 22-year-old McCann as they make another playoff push. The Panthers, meanwhile, get some salary-cap flexibility and two expiring contracts.

Share

< Previous

Next >