Dwayne Bacon converted a three-point play to put the Greensboro Swarm ahead 105-104 with 21.6 seconds left in overtime Friday night on the way to a 109-104 win over the Maine Red Claws in a G League game at the Portland Expo.

Maine (10-20) had a chance to take the lead on its next posession but Justin Bibbs, who tied the game at the end of regulation with a 3-pointer, misfired from beyond the arc.

After two free throws from Greensboro (15-16) with 9.7 seconds left, the Red Claws had one more opportunity to tie but Bibbs missed another 3.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Drake Rynsha scored 2:48 into the second period to break a 1-1 tie, and the Manchester Monarchs (22-19) held on for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Maine Mariners (21-21).

Greg Chase scored late in the first period for Maine, and Michael McNicholas at 6:11 into the third.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia shared victory at Maribor, Slovenia, in the final women’s giant slalom before the world championships.

Shiffrin, the Olympic champion in the event, held a lead of 0.48 seconds over Vlhova after the opening run, but Vlahova had the fastest time in the final run to make up the difference.

GOLF

PGA: Rickie Fowler closed with four straight birdies for a 6-under 65, taking a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas into the weekend at the Phoenix Open.

Fowler’s birdie run started at the par-5 15th and ended with his 8-foot putt on the par-4 18th, putting him at 13-under 129 through two rounds.

EUROPEAN: Dustin Johnson shot a 9-under 61 for a three-stroke lead after two rounds of the Saudi International.

TRACK AND FIELD

RUSSIAN DOPING: Twelve Russian track and field athletes, including the 2012 Olympic high jump champion, Ivan Ukhov, were found guilty of taking part in state-backed doping.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Ukhov was disqualified from the London Olympics, and hammer thrower Tatyana Lysenko and high jumper Svetlana Shkolina also were disqualified after winning gold at the 2013 world championships.

SOCCER

ASIAN CUP: Qatar won its first major title by beating four-time champion Japan 3-1 in the final at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, completing an improbable run to glory for the Gulf nation as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

The victory against one of the favorites came only hours after tournament organizers announced they dismissed a challenge by a beaten semifinalist, the United Arab Emirates, against the eligibility of two Qatar players.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Houston Astros filled an opening in their rotation, agreeing to a $4.5 million, one-year contract with left-hander Wade Miley, 32.

Miley could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

