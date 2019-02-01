Idexx posted another year of double-digit revenue and earnings last year, as it gears up to expand in Westbrook.

The veterinary diagnostic firm earned $377 million in 2018, a 22 percent increase from the year before, according to year-end results released Friday. Overall revenue was $2.2 billion, up 12 percent from 2017.

“Our sustained high growth reinforces the enduring long-term potential we see for our markets around the world as our customers advance their standards of care by leveraging Idexx’s unique innovations,” chairman and CEO Jonathan Ayers said in a news release.

Revenue growth was buoyed by the company’s companion animal group diagnostics section, which makes up 86 percent of the company’s revenue.

Idexx projects to grow next year by 8 percent to 9.5 percent, to more than $2.3 billion.

The company is preparing a $70 million expansion to its Westbrook headquarters that could accommodate up to 600 new employees. It already employs about 2,500 there.

The company also plans to relocate and expand its laboratory in Germany.

“We are well positioned to build on our business momentum and high level of execution in 2019 with the investments we have made in the business in the last year,” Ayers said.

