The Maine Public Utilities Commission is responding to comments made by Sumner Lipman in a Jan. 23 article, “Regulators consider extending window for CMP bill disputes.”

According to the article, Mr. Lipman says that MPUC staff favor Central Maine Power in their dealings with customers “and even lied to them.” This is a complete falsehood and wholly unsubstantiated. While many customers are frustrated with CMP, they are thankful for the work of the MPUC staff and their diligent efforts to hold CMP accountable to statute and regulation.

All MPUC staff are dedicated professionals. In particular, our staff receive and respond to numerous customer inquiries and complaints, and are especially diligent to ensure customer issues are dealt with effectively and efficiently. We have not received any formal complaint about MPUC staff being dishonest in any way.

The MPUC will continue to conduct all its work with the highest level of integrity, accuracy and professionalism. Thank you for the opportunity to comment on your recent article.

Mark Vannoy

chairman

R. Bruce Williamson Randall Davis

commissioners

Maine Public Utilities Commission

Augusta

