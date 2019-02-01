As an officer in several nonprofit organizations in Portland, I have been charged with finding spaces for groups ranging in size from 10 to 75 people to meet regularly. I’ve been frustrated by the lack of free meeting spaces in the city.

These nonprofit organizations do good work for the community, but have shoestring budgets that do not allow for extravagant meeting locations like commercial co-working spots or conference rooms. Even our own public library advertises hourly room rental fees for nonprofit organizations that are out of reach for many groups, as do our public schools.

In the past there was always one dependable option for a free meeting space. The State of Maine Room in Portland City Hall, as well as a smaller downstairs room, were open to public nonprofits for free use after business hours. That changed this year under a new policy enacted by City Manager Jon Jennings. Since Jan. 1, no groups have been permitted to use the room after hours, and nonprofits may only use the room for a fee.

The shrinking of our public commons is an unfortunate result of a government that views everything through a market lens. Public spaces should be free for the public to use. As a taxpayer in Portland, I find it troubling that local organizations can be unilaterally denied access to our public spaces by our appointed city manager. We have been given no explanation to justify the abrupt change in policy.

I urge the city manager to reconsider his decision to close the free public meeting spaces in City Hall, and give small organizations in our city the opportunity to meet and serve our community.

Mike Desjardins

Portland

