WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cautioned President Trump privately this week about the consequences of declaring a national emergency to build his border wall, telling him the move could trigger political blowback and divide the party, according to two Republicans with knowledge of the exchange.

McConnell, R-Ky., told Trump that Congress might end up passing a resolution disapproving the emergency declaration, the people said – which would force the president to contemplate issuing his first veto ever, in face of opposition from his own party.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., talks to an aide during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on May 9, 2018. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., talks to an aide during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on May 9, 2018. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

McConnell delivered the message during a face-to-face meeting with the president Tuesday at the White House, according to the Republicans, who requested anonymity to describe the encounter. The two men met alone without aides.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles