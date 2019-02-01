WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cautioned President Trump privately this week about the consequences of declaring a national emergency to build his border wall, telling him the move could trigger political blowback and divide the party, according to two Republicans with knowledge of the exchange.

McConnell, R-Ky., told Trump that Congress might end up passing a resolution disapproving the emergency declaration, the people said – which would force the president to contemplate issuing his first veto ever, in face of opposition from his own party.



McConnell delivered the message during a face-to-face meeting with the president Tuesday at the White House, according to the Republicans, who requested anonymity to describe the encounter. The two men met alone without aides.

