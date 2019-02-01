AUGUSTA – Lawmakers on the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee were preparing for a lively confirmation hearing Friday on Michael Sauschuck, the former Portland police chief who Gov. Janet Mills nominated to lead the state’s Department of Public Safety.

Sauschuck is one of the more controversial nominees selected by Mills, a Democrat from rural Franklin County. His opposition to a 2015 law that eliminated the requirement for concealed handgun permit in Maine for adults over 21, if they were not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm, has drawn criticism from gun rights groups, who are expected to offered opposition testimony to Sauschuck’s appointment. A large turnout is likely Friday.

Sauschuck said he was concerned the new permit-less carry or so-called, “constitutional carry” law would put the public and police officers at greater risk.

Sauschuck, a Marine Corps veteran, served as the police chief for Maine’s largest city before retiring from the post last July. He worked in the department for 21 years following his discharge from the military.

He had a variety of roles in the department before he was named commander of the department in 2009 and assistant chief in 2010, then took on the role of chief in 2012. In 2015, he served as acting city manager and after retiring in 2018 he worked as an assistant city manager as well.

The committee Friday also held a confirmation hearing for Randall Liberty, Mills’ nominee to be the next commissioner of the Department of Corrections. Liberty is a former Kennebec County Sheriff and the current warden at the Maine State Prison. He has worked in law enforcement for more than three decades. He also served from 1982 to 2006 in the Army, the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve, reaching a rank of command sergeant major.

He has a master’s degree in leadership from Liberty University in Virgina and a bachelor’s of science in public administration from the University of Maine at Augusta. He also is a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy and the National Sheriffs Institute.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

filed under: