SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough High’s two returning starters from its 2018 Class AA South championship team had Senior Nights to remember Friday.

Nick Fiorillo, a 6-foot-8 all-state wing, scored 27 points with 10 rebounds. Paul Kirk, an unassuming grinder who plays the post at (maybe) 6-1, scored 17 points, played tough defense and was instrumental in the Red Storm’s first-half dominance that led to a 64-41 win over Windham.

“Knowing it was your last game on your home court, most likely, I wanted to have the best game I could. My shots ended up falling,” Kirk said.

Fiorillo and Kirk combined to score Scarborough’s first 27 points, before Brian Austin (10 points) added a couple of buckets to stretch the lead to 31-4.

“The first 27? I knew I was scoring a lot and Paul, he had his, too, but I didn’t really realize it was that much,” Fiorillo said. “Paul’s really stepping up and we do need that third scorer with me and Brian.”

Scarborough (10-7) won its sixth straight game. The Red Storm, who entered fifth in the eight-team South, scuffled for much of the season while adapting to greater expectations and a significantly revamped rotation.

“The biggest thing is our defense has changed. We’re playing much better defensively,” said Coach Phil Conley. “Also, we had a lot of inexperience at the beginning of the year and now that inexperience is experience. I love the way we’re playing right now heading into the playoffs.”

Scarborough will end the regular season at Thornton Academy, the top team in the region.

Fiorillo scored Scarborough’s first seven points, one inside basket on a nice high-post assist from Kirk. Kirk scored eight points in the quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. Scarborough led 18-2 at the break.

In the second quarter, Kirk hit two jumpers and Fiorillo, who had three 3s in the game, worked down low for five straight points.

The Red Storm’s backcourt of Alex Austin and Tyler Gobeil quietly helped run the offense (two first-half turnovers), and Austin added a rebounding presence.

Windham, the AA North runner-up in 2018, also has a new-look lineup. The Eagles beat South heavies Thornton and South Portland back-to-back in midseason but have lost three straight and likely will finish seventh. The Eagles made 7 of 21 free throws through three quarters (15 of 33 overall). Scarborough was 14 of 30 at the line.

“It’s concentration, really. The last several games we’ve missed a ton of foul shots, layups,” said Windham Coach Chad Pulkkinen. “Tonight (Scarborough) just came out and hit us in the face, and we never got off the mat.”

