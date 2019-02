Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey joins the 2020 presidential race The Democratic senator and former mayor from New Jersey has established himself as a business-friendly liberal.

Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro joins 2020 campaign Castro enters what is likely to be a crowded Democratic field.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to run for president in 2020 The Democrat is most well known for her efforts to combat sexual assault in the military and on college campuses.

California Sen. Kamala Harris jumps into presidential race The former prosecutor known for interrogating Trump officials appearing before Congress joins the 2020 Democratic field.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz may run for president as an independent Advisers to Howard Schultz are exploring the possibility of launching an independent bid for the White House in 2020.