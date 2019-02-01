TURNER — The pedestrian who was killed late Thursday after being hit by a vehicle on Route 4 was identified Friday as a 36-year-old Turner woman.

Catherine Gauthier was stuck and killed at about 9 p.m. by a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Roger S. Keene Jr., 48, of Turner.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that a preliminary investigation shows Gauthier had been walking northbound on Route 4 wearing dark clothing and had been difficult to see, according to phone calls made to the office minutes before the crash.

Sheriff’s deputies were on their way to the scene after receiving reports of the woman, but arrived just minutes after she had been struck, Chief Deputy William Gagne wrote in a release. She died at the scene from her injuries, he said.

Keene was traveling north on Route 4 and said he did not see Gauthier, Gagne said.

He said his office has since received calls from other drivers who had been in the area reporting they had seen Gauthier and that there had been several close calls.

The crash remains under investigation, Gagne said.

As of noon Friday, speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash, he said.

Deputies were joined at the scene by Maine State Police and a Lewiston police officer, who assisted with an accident reconstruction.

A portion of Route 4 was closed for several hours after the crash.

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: