Along with roll call votes last week, the Senate also passed the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.J. Res. 28), making further continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2019; and a bill (H.J. Res. 31), making further continuing appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security for fiscal year 2019.

The House also passed the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.J. Res. 28), making further continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2019; the Department of Homeland Security Clearance Management and Administration Act (H.R. 424), to improve the management and administration of the security clearance processes throughout the Department of Homeland Security; the Federal Information Resource to Strengthen Ties with State and Local Law Enforcement Act (H.R. 495), to require an annual report on the Office for State and Local Law Enforcement; and passed a motion to go to conference with the Senate for a bill (H.J. Res. 31), making further continuing appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security for fiscal year 2019.

HOUSE VOTES

INSIDER TRADING OF STOCKS: The House has passed the Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (H.R. 624), sponsored by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to require a Securities and Exchange Commission study of possible changes to the regulation of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans that allow employees of publicly traded companies to sell shares without violating insider trading prohibitions. The vote, on Jan. 28, was 413 yeas to 3 nays.

YEAS: Chellie Pingree, D-1st District; Jared Golden, D-2nd District

ONLINE TRAFFICKING EXCHANGES: The House has passed the Fight Illicit Networks and Detect Trafficking Act (H.R. 502), sponsored by Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., to require a study by the U.S. Comptroller General of the use of virtual currencies and online marketplaces for trading and financing of goods and services related to sex trafficking and drug trafficking. The vote, on Jan. 28, was 412 yeas to 3 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

VIRTUAL CURRENCIES AND TERRORISM: The House has passed the Homeland Security Assessment of Terrorists’ Use of Virtual Currencies Act (H.R. 428), sponsored by Rep. Kathleen M. Rice, D-N.Y., to require the Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Intelligence and Analysis to publish a threat assessment of the use of virtual currencies by terrorists. The vote, on Jan. 29, was 422 yeas to 3 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

HOMELAND SECURITY AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT: The House has passed the Pathways to Improving Homeland Security at the Local Level Act (H.R. 449), sponsored by Rep. Val Butler Demings, D-Fla., to require the Homeland Security Department to annually distribute a catalog describing the agency’s training, publications, programs, and services for state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies. The vote, on Jan. 29, was 412 yeas to 12 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

COUNTERTERRORISM ADVISORY BOARD: The House has passed the Counterterrorism Advisory Board Act (H.R. 769), sponsored by Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., to establish an advisory board at the Homeland Security Department for coordinating and integrating the agency’s counterterrorism intelligence, activities, and policies. The vote, on Jan. 29, was 414 yeas to 12 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

CONSUMER CREDIT AND GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: The House has passed a motion to table a motion to reconsider a bill (H. Res. 77), sponsored by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to express the sense of Congress that consumers facing short-term financial hardship and potential long-term damage to their creditworthiness due to the partial government shutdown should get relief from their banks and other financial companies. The vote, on Jan. 29, was 240 yeas to 176 nays. The House then passed the bill by voice vote.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

PAY HIKE FOR GOVERNMENT WORKERS: The House has passed the Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act (H.R. 790), sponsored by Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va., to increase 2019 pay for most civilian workers in the federal government by 2.6 percent. The vote, on Jan. 30, was 259 yeas to 161 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWNS: The House has rejected a resolution (H. Res. 79), sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., that would have expressed the sense of the House that government shutdowns harm the U.S. and are not an acceptable method for resolving differences within Congress and/or the presidency. The vote, on Jan. 30, was 249 yeas to 163 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

SENATE VOTES

TROOPS IN SYRIA AND AFGHANISTAN: The Senate has passed a cloture motion to end debate on an amendment sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act (S. 1). The vote to end debate, on Jan. 31, was 68 yeas to 23 nays.

YEAS: Susan Collins, R-Maine; Angus King, I-Maine

