I recently read an article in The Hill stating that Sen. Susan Collins intends to run for re-election in 2020. Though this is not welcome news for the people of Maine, there is an upside to consider.

While Collins has consistently sought to create the impression that she’s open to bipartisan legislative efforts, her record – particularly in recent years – says otherwise.

According to Congressional Quarterly, in 2017 Collins voted with the Republican Party (that is, in support of President Trump’s agenda) 87 percent of the time. This includes her votes to confirm Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh (thereby putting Roe v. Wade at risk), along with her vote in support of the Republican tax plan.

The same month that the tax plan was approved, she maintained that her vote was tied to a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan to pass legislation to stabilize Obamacare premiums, either by “year’s end” (2017) or in the new year (2018). Here we are more than a year later and that remains to be fulfilled. In short, she was snookered.

Susan Collins is as partisan as they come. Predating her loyalty to Donald Trump, she endorsed Paul LePage (twice), and also supported Bruce Poliquin. She is clearly out of step with the people of Maine, and the time has come for her to step down.

The good news is that we have options: Several of the candidates who recently ran for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination would be ideal replacements for Sen. Collins. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. The talent, vibrancy and moral character are present in abundance. It’s time to look toward the future.

Stephen McKay

Brunswick

