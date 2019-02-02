CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido reiterated a call for the military to defect from the country’s socialist government Saturday, as President Nicolas Maduro appeared to intensify a deepening political standoff by proposing to hold early National Assembly elections that could potentially oust his challenger.

Guaido vowed to thousands of roaring supporters that he would keep his opposition movement in the streets until Maduro stopped “usurping” the country’s presidency and agreed to organizing new presidential elections overseen by international observers.

The 35-year-old president of Venezuela’s National Assembly outlined the opposition’s recent moves and called on “blocks” of the military to defect from Maduro’s administration and “get on the side of the Venezuelan people.”

“We don’t just want you to stop shooting at protesters,” Guaido said. “We want you to be part of the reconstruction of Venezuela.”

He also said that the opposition movement will try to move humanitarian aid into the country by land and sea along three border points, including the Colombian city of Cucuta.

