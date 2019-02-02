DURHAM, N.H. — Parise Rossignol wore that focused look she gets, and you wondered if she would go off again, especially after she drained her third 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Rossignol, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, did not repeat her school-record performance from the previous game – eight 3-pointers – but she did score 13 points to help the University of Maine women’s basketball team romp past New Hampshire 69-45 Saturday afternoon at Lundholm Gymnasium.

Rossignol played only 21 minutes, as none of the starters recorded more than 28 minutes in a game whose outcome was decided by halftime. Tanesha Sutton notched 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Dor Saar added 11 points and six assists. The Black Bears won their fourth straight game, improving to 15-7 overall and 8-1 in America East. The rebuilding and injury-plagued Wildcats dropped their sixth straight and are 7-15, 1-8.

Rossignol made 3 of 5 3-pointers, following up on her sizzling 8-for-11 in a 79-45 romp over UMass-Lowell on Wednesday.

“I didn’t realize I broke a record,” she said. “When I’m playing, I’m in a zone and not really thinking about anything else.”

Rossignol leads America East in 3-point shooting percentage (43.5). In conference games, she’s the league’s top scorer with a 16-point average.

The scoring is another chapter in Rossignol’s reboot of her basketball career.

Rossignol starred at Van Buren High, scoring 2,589 points, only to become a benchwarmer in college, leaving the Maine team after two seasons.

After one year, Rossignol realized how much she missed being part of a team. She considered transferring schools, but Vachon asked her to rejoin the Black Bears.

“Parise always had the skill and ability,” Vachon said. “The first two years, she was playing behind really good players. She didn’t get the minutes, and that’s hard. Parise is not one to make impulsive decisions … it’s funny how things worked out.”

What worked out is that several players transferred or graduated. There was a spot for Rossignol. She averaged 5.4 points and was named the league’s Sixth Player of the Year. She was also named to the America East tournament team after averaging 13.3 points.

“At the end of the year, she was just like a starter for us,” Vachon said. “I’m not surprised (at her scoring this season).”

Rossignol, whose father Matt played at Maine from 1985-89, is averaging 12.2 points in all games, third-best on the team.

“Sometimes, it doesn’t feel real at all,” Rossignol said. “Two years ago, if you told me this is where I would be and this is where our team would be, I’d say you’re lying.

“I’m so fortunate to be given the opportunities I have, and I’m enjoying every single second I have left to wear this uniform.”

NOTES: In Saturday’s game, Maine was in control from the start. The Black Bears held UNH scoreless for a 91/2-minute span over the second and third quarters while building a 50-13 lead. … Maine remained in a first-place tie with Hartford (15-8, 8-1). The Hawks, who beat Maine 49-46 last month, will visit the Black Bears on Feb. 13. … UNH’s injury bug caught up with Ashley Storey, a junior center from Cumberland. Storey broke her right foot three weeks ago and will be out at least three more weeks.

