PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Kelsi McNamara and Julia Champagne, who finished with 20 points each, combined for 17 in the first quarter Saturday as St. Joseph’s College, ranked 10th in the nation in Division III, opened an 18-point lead and cruised to an 85-59 victory against Johnson & Wales in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.

Hannah Marks had 19 points, and Emily Benway tossed in 13 points with eight rebounds for the Monks (21-0, 9-0 GNAC) against the Wildcats (4-17, 3-5).

AMHERST 53, BATES 43: The Mammoths (18-2, 5-1 NESCAC) opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 34-19 lead in a win over the Bobcats (10-10, 2-6) at Lewiston.

Meghan Graff led Bates with 19 points, Melanie Binkhorst chipped in with 10, and Ariana Dalia grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

BOWDOIN 93, WILLIAMS 56: The top-ranked Polar Bears (22-0, 8-0 NESCAC) opened a 50-30 halftime lead and pulled away from the Ephs (10-12, 4-4) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Maddie Hasson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Bowdoin. Abby Kelly scored 17 points, Taylor Choate tossed in 13, and reserves Sela Kay and Moira Train each contributed 10.

COLBY 71, MIDDLEBURY 62: The Mules (8-12, 1-6 NESCAC) took a 60-35 lead after three quarters and held off the Panthers (17-4, 4-3) at Middlebury, Vermont.

Katie McCrum had 17 points to lead Colby. Ainsley Burns tossed in 15.

UMASS-BOSTON 58, SOUTHERN MAINE 49: The Beacons (16-6, 9-4 Little East) closed the first half on a 14-4 run en route to a 33-19 lead and beat the Huskies (12-8, 8-4) at Gorham.

USM got no closer than five points late in the game.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 55, SALVE REGINA 50: Abby Cavallaro hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:49 left as the Nor’easters (11-11, 9-4 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Seahawks (9-13, 5-8) at Newport, Rhode Island.

Jocelyn Chaput scored 13 points for UNE, which trailed 43-38 midway through the fourth quarter. Cavallaro and Madalyn Sanborn chipped in 11 points apiece.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 78, WILLIAMS 77: Sam Grad hit a 3-pointer with two seconds to play in overtime to lift the Polar Bears (12-8, 2-5 NESCAC) past the Ephs (19-2, 6-1) at Brunswick.

Jack Simonds scored 32 points for Bowdoin, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range. David Reynolds tossed in 16 point and, Zavier Rucker chipped in with 12.

AMHERST 75, BATES 64: The Mammoths (17-3, 5-2 NESCAC) took control early in the second half with a 15-5 run to open a 51-41 lead against the Bobcats (6-15, 3-6) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Jeff Spellman scored 24 points for Bates.

EMMANUEL 101, ST. JOSEPH’S 87: Emmett Riddick had 28 points for the Saints (15-5, 6-1 Great Northeast Athletic) who took a 46-28 halftime lead over the Monks (15-6, 5-3) at Boston.

Jack Casale scored 22 points to lead four starters in double figures for St. Joseph’s. Darian Berry had 16 points, Marc Corey tossed in 15 and Ian Mileikis 14.

UMASS-BOSTON 97, SOUTHERN MAINE 94: The Beacons (11-10, 6-7 Little East) took the lead for good on a Michael Boyd shot that made it 96-94 with 46 seconds left in overtime against USM (4-16, 2-10) at Gorham.

Jayvon Pitts-Young scored 32 points for the Huskies.

MIDDLEBURY 81, COLBY 68: Jack Farrell had 21 points, and Eric McCord added 19 for Middlebury (17-5, 6-2 NESCAC) against the Mules (15-7, 3-5) at Waterville.

Colby led 53-52 with 12:10 left, but the Panthers went on a 19-2 run.

SALVE REGINA 94, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 75: Mike Spencer scored 25 points to lead four starters in double figures for the Seahawks (8-14, 4-9 Commonwealth Coast) against the Nor’easters (6-16, 4-9) at Newport, Rhode Island.

Avery DeBrito had 15 points and DeMarquez Hadnot 10 for UNE.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CASTLETON 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Aimee Brian scored from Jade Remillard with 1:15 to play in overtime as the Spartans (7-12-3, 7-4-2 NEHC) beat the Huskies (7-10-6, 4-6-4) at Gorham.

Jensen Hamblett scored for USM in the first period and Brianna Doty late in the third.

COLBY 1, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 0: McKinley Karpa scored from Tess Dupre and Lexi Cafiero after 3:53 and the Mules (10-7-3, 7-7 NESCAC) shut out the Camels (9-8-2, 5-5-2) at New London, Connecticut.

Bailey Mertz of Connecticut College and Cierra San Roman of Colby each recorded 25 saves.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 5, MAINE 2: Taylor Wenczkowski had a pair of third-period goals to power the Wildcats (12-12-4, 9-11-1 Hockey East) past the Black Bears (14-11-3, 7-11-3) at Durham, New Hampshire.

Ally Johnson and Vendula Pribylova scored third-period goals for Maine.

HAMILTON 3, BOWDOIN 2: Alayna Trice scored from Lexi Takashima and Jess Haviland to give the Continentals (12-6-2, 6-4-2 NESCAC) the lead for good 6:16 into the third period against the Polar Bears (3-16-1, 2-10) at Clinton, New York.

Miranda Bell got two power- play goals for Bowdoin, the first from Nell Fusco and the second from Tala Glass.

MEN’S HOCKEY

HAMILTON 4, BOWDOIN 3: Nick Ursitti scored 6:02 into the third period as the Continentals (9-9-2, 7-5-2 NESCAC) overcame an early 3-0 deficit and beat the Polar Bears (6-12-2, 3-10-1) at Brunswick.

Christian Capello, Albert Washco and Pat Geary scored for Bowdoin.

NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Nick Rein jammed the puck inside the post with 1:55 left in overtime, lifting the Pilgrims (14-3-5, 7-3-5 New England Hockey) over the Huskies (4-16-3, 3-12-1) at Gorham.

Anthony Pupplo made 24 saves for New England College. Paul Leger stopped 26 shots for USM.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7, ENDICOTT 0: Brendan Donohue had two goals and an assist, and Austin Morgan added a pair of goals for the Nor’easters (16-5-1, 10-4 Commonwealth Coast) against the Gulls (14-6-2, 8-6-0) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Ryan Bloom, Chris Jones and Derek Mecrones each added a goal for UNE.

Share

< Previous

Next >