DETROIT — Lou Williams scored 16 consecutive Los Angeles points during a torrid fourth-quarter stretch, and the Clippers rallied from a 25-point deficit Saturday to beat the Detroit Pistons, 111-101.

The Clippers trailed by 25 in the second quarter and were down 83-60 in the third before storming back to make it 89-89 in the fourth. It was 91-91 before Williams scored every Los Angeles point during a decisive run that put the Clippers up 107-96.

Williams finished with 39 points. Blake Griffin of Detroit had 24 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Reggie Jackson added 29 points for the Pistons.

The Pistons led 40-22 after a first quarter in which they made eight 3-pointers. Los Angeles took three timeouts in the game’s first 5:25, but that didn’t do much to stem the tide.

Detroit led 65-47 at halftime. It was still a comfortable margin until the very end of the third, when the Clippers – who were starting a six-game trip – began to make a game of it.

Williams made a pair of 3-pointers during his 16-point run in the fourth. Detroit scored only 14 points in the final period.

NOTES

LAKERS: LeBron James was ruled out for Los Angeles against the Golden State Warriors, two days after returning from a 17-game absence with a strained left groin he hurt Christmas night.

Coach Luke Walton made the announcement about James’ “load management” some 1:20 before tipoff, saying James woke up Friday “pretty sore” after playing 40 minutes in a 123-120 overtime victory over the Clippers on Thursday night in his return.

James had 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, when the Lakers had hoped to keep James to 32 to 35 minutes but needed him in overtime.

“There was no taking him out at that point,” Walton said. “Who knows how sore he would have been if wasn’t overtime but I’m sure he still would have been sore. He hadn’t played that type of basketball in five weeks. He does a lot when he’s out on the court.”

Walton said resting gives James, 34, a few more days to recover before the Lakers play at Indiana on Tuesday night.

“He hadn’t been able to play a lot of basketball prior to that. We’ve got a couple days until our next game, so just load management,” Walton said. “He was going to come here and kind of feel, get a workout in and see how he felt before making a final decision.”

James is averaging 27.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Walton said there may be other times James could need days off for his body to recover.

“It’s a possibility but a lot of it will be dependent on how he’s feeling and what the schedule is like at those times,” Walton said.

Share

< Previous