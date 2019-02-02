ATLANTA — For towering tight end Tony Gonzalez, this was a slam dunk.

The 6-foot-5 Gonzalez, who turned the celebratory post-TD dunk over the crossbar into an art form, was voted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Joining him will be two more first-time nominees, Champ Bailey and Ed Reed, along with another defensive back, Ty Law, and center Kevin Mawae; Law and Mawae were both in their third year as finalists.

The contributor nominees, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and Cowboys and NFL executive Gil Brandt, each made it, as did Johnny Robinson, the defensive back who helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl IV.

Gonzalez started in Kansas City and finished in Atlanta, where voters met on the eve of the Super Bowl to select the Class of 2019. They didn’t need much time to debate his worthiness.

The most prolific pass catcher at his position over a 17-year career, Gonzalez caught 1,325 passes for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns. He was a six-time All-Pro, made 14 Pro Bowls, and his 916 catches with the Chiefs set one of 22 franchise records he held upon his retirement.

He’ll be donning the yellow jacket this summer alongside three players who spent part of their careers trying to stop him.

This marks the first time more than two defensive backs have made it in the same class.

Bailey played 15 years – five with Washington, then 10 with Denver. Like so many great cornerbacks, Bailey did not rewrite the record book, in part because he was, for a huge chunk of his career, considered the best cover guy in the league. So most quarterbacks simply avoided him.

Still, he made three All-Pro teams, 12 Pro Bowls and 52 interceptions.

Reed won his only title in the 2012 season, his last with the Ravens. Running the defense from his safety position, he was a standout playmaker on a roster full of them. He finished his career with 64 interceptions and led the league in picks three times.

Law was a lot like Bailey, a rock at the corner who quarterbacks avoided. He finished with 53 interceptions and three Super Bowl rings, all with the Patriots. When New England beat the Rams for its first title in 2002, Law returned a pick 47 yards for a touchdown.

Law was one of the many high-profile players Bill Belichick was willing to cycle out, and his final five years were spent with Kansas City, Denver and two stints with the Jets, including 2005, when he made a career-high 10 interceptions.

Mawae, a second-round draft pick in 1994, played 16 seasons for the Seahawks, Jets and Titans. He made three All-Pro teams and joins Mike Webster, Dwight Stevenson and Jim Otto among the few true centers in Canton.

Mawae earned a spot some thought might go instead to Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli. But for Boselli, Edgerrin James, John Lynch, Richard Seymour and six others, it’s wait until next year.

Bowlen goes in after what some believe was a longer-than-necessary wait. He is now suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, which has put the future of the Broncos’ franchise on uncertain ground. He was key in securing the NFL’s future via a number of multibillion-dollar TV contracts. The Broncos have largely prospered during his tenure, winning more than 60 percent of their games. That included the 1998 Super Bowl, when the owner famously shouted “This one’s for John” – a tribute to quarterback John Elway winning his first title.

Brandt spent 29 years with the Cowboys, where his keen eye for talent helped turn Dallas into “America’s Team.” He drafted eight future Hall of Famers, including Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly and Bob Hayes. He employed computers for evaluating talent and came up with psychological tests for draft prospects, two tools no NFL team could do without in the modern game.

Robinson was chosen by the Dallas Texans in the first AFL draft. The Texans became the Chiefs, and the Chiefs became Super Bowl champions. A teammate of his, Hall of Fame linebacker Willie Lanier, said Robinson was the key to a defense that helped Kansas City to two AFL titles, each of which landed the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

NFL AWARDS: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the runaway winner as NFL MVP, receiving 41 of 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees got the other nine first-place votes.

Mahomes, in his first season as a starter, passed for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards. He also was chosen as AP Offensive Player of the Year, while Aaron Donald of the Rams was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Other major award winners were: Giants running back Saquon Barkley as Offensive Rookie of the Year, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard as Defensive Rookie of the Year, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as Comeback Player of the Year, and Matt Nagy of the Bears as Coach of the Year.

