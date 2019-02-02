HOCKEY

Mariners score late goals to gain win over Wichita

Garrett Cecere and Michael McNicholas set up Greg Chase for a tiebreaking goal 6:26 into the third period Saturday night, and the Maine Mariners went on to a 5-3 victory against the Wichita Thunder in an ECHL game at Cross Insurance Arena.

McNicholas added a goal with less than two minutes remaining for the Mariners (21-22).

Drew Melanson, Brycen Martin and Dillan Fox also scored for Maine against the Thunder (18-19), and Brandon Halverson finished with 24 saves.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: P.J. Dozier scored 24 points, R.J. Hunter and Andrew White III each had 20, and the Maine Red Claws opened the fourth quarter on a 21-4 run to beat the Wisconsin Herd 111-98 at the Portland Expo.

Dozier scored nine points in the run to help Maine (11-20) extend a two-point advantage to 104-85 with 6:07 remaining against the Herd (8-23).

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s slalom before the world championships for her personal-best 13th victory of the season.

Shiffrin, the two-time overall champion, built a commanding lead of a full second after the opening run at Maribor, Slovenia, and won by 0.77 over Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden.

Only Vreni Schneider won more races in one season – 14 in 1988-89.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY: Kiki Bertens reached her first final since September with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Aryna Sabalenka in Russia, and will face Donna Vekic in the final.

Bertens broke Sabalenka’s serve four times and fired nine aces as she moved to a career 3-0 record over Sabalenka.

THAILAND OPEN: Sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-4, 6-1 at Hua Hin to reach her fourth WTA final, against 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Sebastian Lletget had a goal and an assist, leading the United States over Costa Rica 2-0 in an exhibition at San Jose, California, that made Gregg Berhalter just the third coach to win his first two matches with the U.S. national team.

Lletget entered in the second half and scored in the 80th minute off a cross from Jonathan Lewis, then fed Paul Arriola for the second goal in the 88th minute.

• The U.S. will play Ecuador in an exhibition on March 21 at Orlando, Florida, the first time new coach Gregg Berhalter will have his full player pool available. The game will be followed by the previously announced March 26 friendly against Chile at Houston.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Gonzalo Higuain scored his first Chelsea goals in a 5-0 rout of Huddersfield at London, halting the slump after back-to-back losses that created uncertainty about Manager Maurizio Sarri’s future. Chelsea returned to fourth place ahead of Arsenal playing at defending champion Manchester City on Sunday.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen will receive a $6.4 million salary for next season after winning his arbitration case.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: World champion Felix Loch of Germany won by four-thousandths of a second at Altenberg, Germany, overtaking Reinhard Egger of Austria for his first victory this season.

Loch’s time over two runs was 1 minute, 48.669 seconds. Johannes Ludwig of Germany was third, and the top U.S. finisher was Jonny Gustafson in 16th.

