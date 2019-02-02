Two former airport workers are suing the city of Portland, claiming they were pressured to resign due to age discrimination.

Robert Lang and Stephen Congdon filed their complaint in U.S. District Court in Portland on Tuesday. Both were maintenance workers at the Portland International Jetport until 2017. Portland spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said the city is aware of the lawsuit but would not comment on pending litigation or personnel matters. The complaint alleges that a supervisor targeted both men with performance tests that were different than those given to younger employees, while also asking them repeatedly about their ages and plans for retirement. Their lawyer said the city also ordered them to undergo medical exams that went beyond their ability to perform their jobs.

“Mr. Lang and Congdon were asked all sorts of inappropriate and embarrassing questions, including some about their sex lives, their parents’ marriages, their jobs in high school and fears of spiders,” attorney Amy Dieterich wrote in an email. “Absolutely none of these questions were relevant to whether Mr. Lang or Mr. Congdon could plow snow or cut grass. The City then used the results of these illegal medical exams to force Mr. Lang and Mr. Congdon out of their jobs.”

The complaint states Lang began working for the jetport in 2003. He was allegedly forced to take a lower-paying job at the Barron Center, which is also owned by the city. He is now 68 and lives in Buxton. Congdon began working at the jetport in 2012 after working at Pease International Airport for 17 years. He was fired from the city in January 2017. He is now 67 and lives in Shapleigh. Their lawsuit seeks seeking back pay and other monetary damages.

The plaintiffs also filed complaints with the Maine Human Rights Commission. Both received “right-to-sue” letters in November 2018, indicating that they tried to pursue resolution through the commission but are moving ahead to a trial before the process is complete.

The commission reported that it received 204 complaints about age discrimination in fiscal year 2018, which represents about 6 percent of the complaints related to employment.

The complaint lists the duties of maintenance workers as cutting grass, plowing snow, managing birds and wildlife, painting lines, making repairs inside and outside the airport, escorting people and planes around the airport and other tasks.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

filed under: