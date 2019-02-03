In response to Jim Fossel’s Jan. 13 column, “Good start, governor, but there’s more to do”:

I beg to differ. The good start was more than anyone could have imagined. The whole inauguration ceremony was inspirational. The governor’s speech was eloquent, inspiring and filled with vision for the future.

To describe the speech, as Mr. Fossel did, as “long on aspirational imagery, though short on policy specifics” is to underestimate how important inspirational speaking is to the soul of every being. The language of “policy wonks” is not the stuff of life. Although important in the details, it cannot supersede the power of words to fill the soul. Without vision, the people perish.

These past eight years have been difficult for many of us. There is no doubt that Gov. Paul LePage was committed to his vision and his principles. Being elected twice certainly indicates that many Mainers saw the world as he did. However, a new day has dawned, and a new state of Maine will unfold. Yes, it is time to get to work. Yes, the policies and the governing must begin. But first, it is the poet who stirs our hearts.

I watched the inauguration and was deeply moved. I did not know that Janet Mills was such an eloquent speaker. She painted on a canvas the most beautiful picture of who we can be. To Mr. Fossel, I say: “Never underestimate the power of words.” As the beautiful little girls sang at the ceremony, “This girl is on fire”– and so is the hope that she can ignite the fire in all of us.

Thomas Murphy

Brunswick

Share

< Previous

Next >