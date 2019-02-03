Re: ” ‘A bigger boat’ for Peaks Island? Not everyone’s on board” (Jan. 27):

A key to deciding on the new car ferry to Peaks Island is communication. Casco Bay Lines has been steadfastly reluctant to include Peaks residents in their deliberations. A 2017 survey of islanders that Casco Bay Lines conducted in 2017 has yet to be finalized and shared in 2019? How hard are they trying?

A warning to Casco Bay Lines: If they don’t include input from regular riders, they could end up with another boat like the Wabanaki. This most recent addition to the fleet is universally disliked, presenting walls to oncoming passengers instead of seats and booths that people can’t fit in – not to mention the late addition of an expensive crane to handle freight going downbay.

Listening to their regular passengers will lead to better design and satisfaction.

Betsey Remage-Healey

Peaks Island

Share

< Previous

Next >