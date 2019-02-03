I commend Greely High School student William Nicholson for his well-written Jan. 20 Maine Voices commentary, an enlightening column on the Advanced Placement program, clearly advantageous to hardworking students who want to achieve further education at the college level.

Who are the members of the College Board that oversee the program? Where does the $94 per AP test (that no family should be required to pay) end up? We need some clarity here. Diagram it for us. Precisely where has the $94 per test ended up? And, then, stop it.

Mr. Nicholson lists several methods whereby costs for test-taking may be covered for every test-taker, regardless of family income. What has been going on would seem to be a clear case of discrimination. Let us have an end to it.

Loretta MacKinnon

Yarmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >