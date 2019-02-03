CONROE, Texas — An MMA fighter suspected of killing an ex-girlfriend and a friend of hers escaped Sunday from a prisoner transport van, authorities said.

Cedric Marks escaped from the private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald’s in Conroe, police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said during a news conference in the city, which is about 40 miles north of Houston. His shirt was later found.

Cedric Marks

McGinnis said murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month’s killings of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin, who disappeared on Jan. 4 and were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, on Jan. 15.

Authorities said Marks is “extremely dangerous” and that anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

Marks was arrested in Michigan last month on a Bell County, Texas, charge alleging that on Aug. 21, he broke into Scott’s home in Temple, which is about 60 miles north of Austin. Authorities say he escaped while being transferred to Bell County to face that charge.

Scott requested a protective order against Marks last July, accusing him of choking her unconscious twice, Temple television station KCEN reported.

“Each time he allowed me to regain consciousness and then he choked me out again,” Scott said in an affidavit. The protective order request was denied.

She also reported to police that Marks had broken into her home in August while her daughter, who was 9, was there.

Marks compiled a record of 31-28-0 during his professional MMA career, which began in 1999, according to mixedmartialarts.com. His last fight was in September.

