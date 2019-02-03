A downtown Portland noodle bar was robbed Saturday night when a man armed with a knife threatened employees, then used the knife to cut the wires to the cash register and ran out carrying the cash drawer.
“All of the staff are in shock, but luckily no one was physically injured,” read a Facebook post from Mi Sen Noodle Bar, which included multiple pictures from a security camera at the restaurant at 630 Congress St.
“Last night, a man walked in to ask to use the bathroom, we said it was OK. Soon afterwards, the man came out threatening with a knife and asking for our money. He stole the cash register by cutting out the wires and ran out with the entire drawer,” the post said.
Portland police said they are investigating the robbery, which happened at 9:51 p.m. Saturday. The robber, a white man with facial hair, fled down High Street, police said.
Police did not say how much money was taken.
-
Sports
Sunday's Sports Digest: UMaine men score rare back-to-back basketball victories
-
College
Sunday's top 25 basketball: Villanova beats Georgetown, stretches winning streak to 10
-
Sports
Sunday's NHL roundup: Drouin scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Oilers
-
Sports
Sunday's NBA roundup: Grizzlies end road losing streak with win over Knicks
-
Arts & Entertainment
Jussie Smollett says his attackers won't win