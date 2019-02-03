A downtown Portland noodle bar was robbed Saturday night when a man armed with a knife threatened employees, then used the knife to cut the wires to the cash register and ran out carrying the cash drawer.

“All of the staff are in shock, but luckily no one was physically injured,” read a Facebook post from Mi Sen Noodle Bar, which included multiple pictures from a security camera at the restaurant at 630 Congress St.

“Last night, a man walked in to ask to use the bathroom, we said it was OK. Soon afterwards, the man came out threatening with a knife and asking for our money. He stole the cash register by cutting out the wires and ran out with the entire drawer,” the post said.

Portland police said they are investigating the robbery, which happened at 9:51 p.m. Saturday. The robber, a white man with facial hair, fled down High Street, police said.

Police did not say how much money was taken.

