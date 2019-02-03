CINCINNATI — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio that left another deputy wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said Sunday.

Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, following a 911 call from a man who said he believed someone was inside his residence.

Authorities say the caller then said that he was armed and eventually told the dispatcher that he was suicidal.

But it was unclear from authorities’ statements whether the caller was referring to himself or to the person he said was inside his home. It was also unclear whether the suspect himself made the call. Authorities found only one person in the home.

Authorities say 23-year-old Wade Edward Winn was taken into custody. Clermont County Municipal Court records show Winn has been charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

David O’Neil, a spokesman for Ohio’s attorney general, confirmed the charges Sunday but said he couldn’t disclose where the suspect was being held.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Bill Brewer died and Lt. Nick DeRose, was treated for a gunshot wound in the ankle and released.

