Vilgot Larsson topped his career high with 17 points in the first half and finished with 23 to help Maine hold off New Hampshire 62-53 in an America East men’s basketball game Sunday at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Maine (5-18, 3-5) won back-to-back league games for the first time since Jan. 15, 2015. New Hampshire (3-18, 1-7) has lost 17 of its last 18 games.

Isaiah White blocked a shot in the lane, leading to a fast break Larsson capped with a three-point play for a 56-51 lead with 2:05 remaining. New Hampshire couldn’t break the press and was called for a 10-second violation. White sealed it with two free throws with 23.1 seconds remaining for a five-point lead that Maine expanded with six free throws in the final minute.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Taylor Wenczkowski broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period and New Hampshire (13-12-4, 10-11-1 Hockey East) went on to a 3-2 victory against Maine (14-12-3, 7-12-3) in Durham, New Hampshire. Anna Zikova and Daria Tereshkina scored on power plays for the Black Bears.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: The last race before the world championships was canceled due to heavy snowfall at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Organizers called off a men’s giant slalom, a day after they also had to cancel a downhill for the same reason.

GOLF

PGA: Rickie Fowler birdied two of his final four holes and overcame a bizarre triple bogey on the 11th hole to win the Phoenix Open.

Leading by five, Fowler took a 7 on the par-4 11th after a chip shot skipped across the green and into the water and a second ball rolled into the water on its own.

EUROPEAN: Dustin Johnson, who was tied for the lead entering the final round, shot a 3-under 67 to win the Saudi International tournament by two strokes at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Sandra Robatscher of Italy got the first victory of her career, winning a race that was shortened to one run because of heavy snowfall at Altenberg, Germany.

Robatscher, the niece of the Italian luge great, Armin Zoeggeler, beat a German star, Natalie Geisenberger, by about one-tenth of a second. Viktoriia Demchenko of Russia was third, grabbing the bronze by six-thousandths of a second over Emily Sweeney of the United States.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY: Kiki Bertens won her third title in six months, beating Donna Vekic 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the final in Russia.

The second-seeded Bertens came back from 5-2 down in the first set to win four straight games and force a tiebreaker. The eighth-seeded Vekic saved three match points in the second set before Bertens closed out the match for her eighth career title.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Sergio Aguero scored his 10th hat trick on Sunday to lead Manchester City to a 3-1 victory over visiting Arsenal and close the gap on the leader, Liverpool, to two points.

Arsenal tumbled to sixth place after Manchester United beat Leicester 1-0 in the other game.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Second-place Atletico Madrid lost a chance to pull within three points of Barcelona but lost 1-0 at Real Betis. It now trails Barcelona by six points after 22 matches. Third-place Real Madrid is eight points back after defeating Alves, 3-0.

