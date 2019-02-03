PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points, and Eric Paschall had 24 points to keep No. 14 Villanova unbeaten in the Big East with a 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.

The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight and are 9-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2009-10.

Villanova got rolling late at its off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are 32-3 in the building since 2012-13.

James Akinjo led the Hoyas (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points. Georgetown, which was averaging 83.2 points per game, had no field goals over a six-minute stretch late in the game.

(17) PURDUE 73, MINNESOTA 63: Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, and the Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2 Big Ten) moved into a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State for the conference lead by defeating the visiting Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5).

WOMEN

(4) OREGON 102, COLORADO 43: Ruthy Hebard made all 10 of her shots and scored 24 points as the Ducks (21-1, 10-0 Pac-12) routed the Buffaloes (10-11, 0-10) in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon scored the first 16 points and led 27-2 after the first quarter.

(5) NOTRE DAME 90, GEORGIA TECH 50: Marina Mabrey scored 20 points to lead four teammates in double figures as the Fighting Irish (21-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled past the Yellow Jackets (13-9, 3-6) in South Bend, Indiana.

(6) MISSISSIPPI STATE 65, ALABAMA 49: Anriel Howard scored 24 points, Teaira McCowan added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and the Bulldogs (21-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) controlled the paint in a win over the Crimson Tide (11-11, 3-6) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

NORTH CAROLINA 64, (7) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 51: Stephanie Watts scored 20 points to help the Tar Heels (14-9, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) upset the last unbeaten team in Division I, beating the Wolfpack (21-1, 8-1) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

(9) OREGON STATE 71, (14) UTAH 63: Destiny Slocum scored 20 points and the Beavers (19-3, 9-1 Pac-12) used a strong fourth quarter to defeat the Utes (18-3, 7-3) in Corvallis, Oregon.

(10) MARQUETTE 93, DEPAUL 87: Allazia Blockton scored 25 points and converted a crucial three-point play as the Golden Eagles (19-3, 10-0 Big East) held off the Blue Demons (15-7, 6-4) in Chicago for their 10th straight win.

